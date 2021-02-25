Adidas launches ‘Watch Us Move’ initiative designed for women

Sporting goods powerhouse Adidas has launched a new long-term initiative, ‘Watch Us Move’, focused on supporting and celebrating women from all walks of life.

The first launch includes a line of compression activewear titled Formation consisting of leggings, sports bras, tights, tops, and swimwear.

The collection was created by an all-female design and development team based on insights gathered from the Adidas global athletic community. At the same time, data was conducted through body mapping and motion research.

The activewear collection uses engineered knit technology crafted to the female body, with strategic placements of compression zones of varying intensities around the waist and hips to sculpt and support a woman’s body.

Garments are constructed from Primegreen, consisting of 40 percent recycled material, and Aeroready, a fabric used to help keep the body dry.

“We spoke with women around the world about what’s missing and what we can do better, which was vital in understanding the needs of underrepresented communities that don’t recognize themselves within the traditional spaces of sport and wellness,” stated Aimee Arana, general manager for Adidas, in a press release.

The new initiative will be supported by the launch of a ‘Move with Us’ campaign and fitness series.

The fitness series is available on Youtube and invites elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts from underrepresented communities to share their workouts and inspiration online.

The first episode features workouts from body-positive yoga expert and wellness entrepreneur Jessamyn Stanley and Paralympic medallist, world champion, and motivational speaker Denise Schindler.

Photos: Adidas press