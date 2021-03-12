Adidas links with singer Bad Bunny for partnership

Sporting giant Adidas has linked with singer/songwriter Bad Bunny for a long-term creative partnership that includes footwear, apparel, and philanthropic initiatives.

The first installment of the collaboration is Bad Bunny’s take on the iconic Adidas Originals Forum Buckle Low sneaker. Dubbed ‘The First Café’, the sneaker was inspired by the singer’s essential cup of coffee that starts the artist’s daily routine.

The unique silhouette features a premium leather upper, matched with suede overlays and a distinctive buckle fastening. It is made-up in a coffee-inspired ‘off white/grey/white colorway.

Additionally, Adidas will be distributing shoes to low-income communities in need throughout the life of the partnership.

“I have always loved sneakers since I was a kid. It’s something that defines you, and at the same time, it brings people together. Ultimately it’s what accompanies you and adds style as you walk the path you choose to take. Today it feels great to create my own designs with people who I share the sentiment. It feels amazing knowing that my next steps will be in my own sneakers,” stated Bad Bunny in a press release.