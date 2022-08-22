Adidas Originals and Sean Wotherspoon launch Hot Wheels collection

Adidas Originals has collaborated with Los Angeles-based designer Sean Wotherspoon on an automotive memorabilia apparel, accessories and footwear collection that brings Hot Wheels to life.

The race-inspired unisex collection features a race jacket, long-sleeve mesh T-shirt, cotton tee, trail shorts, a bucket hat and a reversible tote bag all sporting Hot Wheels bold graphics.

Image: Adidas

Alongside the apparel is a footwear release including an updated Superturf Adventure shoe with detachable patches and an expressive take on Adidas’ classic slider, the Adilette.

The Adidas Sean Wotherspoon Hot Wheels apparel, accessories and sliders are exclusive to Confirmed and Wotherspoon’s Round 2 store ahead of the global release on August 25 through adidas.com and select retailers.

Image: Adidas

Image: Adidas

Image: Adidas

Image: Adidas

Image: Adidas