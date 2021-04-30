Adidas Originals and the Lego Group link for colorful collaboration

Adidas Originals has partnered with the Lego Group to release a collection of sneakers in bold colors and textures that emulate a lego brick.

The ZX 8000 Bricks Collection features six sneakers in Lego’s primary colors of red, green, yellow, blue, black, and grey.

“Bringing the globally renowned Danish brand’s signature aesthetics to one of Adidas’s most iconic silhouettes, the collection marks the next stage in a partnership inspired by limitless creativity,” stated the Lego Group in a press release.

Earlier this year Adidas and Lego announced a multi-year partnership that includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children.