Adidas Originals to open footwear exhibition in Manchester

Adidas Originals is partnering with End. to open a free footwear exhibition, from November 18 to 27, in a purpose-built space at Circle Square, Manchester.

The Spezial F.C. exhibition will feature archival shoes that celebrate the culture of football, explains Adidas Originals in the press release. This will include both vintage and reissued Adidas trainers that are strongly associated with football culture, alongside a mixture of football boots, some of which are match worn. There will also be a complete Adidas Spezial archive including unreleased samples, working prototypes and the archival shoes that inspired those designs.

Alongside the exhibition, there will also be a series of accompanying events at neighbouring venue Canvas MCR, kicking off with a headline show from Happy Mondays followed by live performances from Confidence Man, Graham Massey, Liam Fray, DRS, Pastel and Afflecks Palace. Other events will include talks and screenings.

Adidas added that while admission to the exhibition is free, it is encouraging visitors to donate to the Manchester Young Community Champions Charity, which supports young people’s development through a variety of sports programmes, focusing on growing physical, social and emotional health and wellbeing.