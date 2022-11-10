Adidas Originals unveils collaboration with Sporty & Rich

Adidas Originals has unveiled its inaugural collaborative collection with Los Angeles-based label Sporty & Rich, which launches on November 22.

Inspired by Sporty & Rich’s intrinsic ethos of wellness and self-care, the collection features elevated takes on iconic Adidas footwear and apparel looks, while drawing on vintage sportswear references.

Highlights from the collaboration include “carefully considered updates” in unisex sizing to some of Trefoil’s most iconic archival silhouettes, from a collegiate burgundy version of the Campus 80s to a white and green makeover of the Samba OG, as well as Stan Smith’s complete with a Sporty & Rich pearl key ring.

Image: Adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich

For the collaborative womenswear selection, highlights include a contemporary take on the timeless Firebird Tracksuit that has been elevated with metal zipper pulls with Adidas branding and co-branded embroidery.

Image: Adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich

The tracksuit is available in two colourways – green with white accents and white with collegiate burgundy accents, and each piece is made with Adidas’ Beckenbauer Pique fabric and finished with an internal print emblazoned with Sporty & Rich’s inspirational wellness mantra.

Adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich collection launches on November 22 on Confirmed and sportyandrich.com.

Image: Adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich

Image: Adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich

Image: Adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich