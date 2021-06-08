Adidas “reigniting” collaboration with Jeremy Scott

Sportswear giant Adidas is teaming up with Jeremy Scott again, with the first of his new Adidas Originals launching in autumn 2021.

In a statement, Jeremy Scott said: “Partnering again with Adidas feels like a homecoming and I’m thrilled to be home!”

The collaborative partnership between the two ran from 2003 to 2015 with Adidas Originals by Jeremy Scott amassing a cult fanbase for his playful, avant-garde, tongue-in-cheek designs such as sneakers with stuffed animals on the tongue.

The new partnership will see Scott reprising his role as a creative collaborator, bringing his “inimitable lens” to an ongoing series of projects over the coming seasons, reimagining Adidas apparel, footwear, and accessories.

To mark the new chapter, Scott and Adidas will launch the first iteration of the new Adidas Originals by Jeremy Scott partnership in autumn 2021.