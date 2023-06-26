Adidas teams up with accessories designer Tulie Yaito

Sportswear giant Adidas has teamed up with Tulie Yaito, Queens-based accessories designer and co-founder of the coveted label, Yaito on a limited-edition reimagined Forum Hi sneaker.

Jamaica-born Yaito, known for her vibrant designs and creative approach to colour and materials, has given the iconic Forum Hi a “luxurious” makeover inspired by her popular knot and Keijō bags, featuring white pebble leather, faux pony hair, cowhide with detachable straps, blue and red ostrich embossed leather, green suede and black paisley embossed cut out leather.

Credits: Image: Adidas; Tulie Yaito x Adidas

Commenting on the collaboration, Yaito, said in a statement: “Adidas superstar shell-toe was the first pair of sneakers I owned and to have the opportunity to design a shoe with the brand is a full circle moment.

“This collaboration is bigger than myself. It’s about much more than just designing a sneaker but also advocating for women, especially those who look just like me, who came from little to nothing, who migrated with a mission, and fantasised about creating generational wealth and breaking boundaries.”

Credits: Image: Adidas; Tulie Yaito x Adidas

Adidas senior product manager, Esaie Witherspoon, added: “We’re beyond excited about our partnership with Tulie and to release a fresh take on the Forum Hi. Tulie has such a unique ability to blend low and high brow, use her expert eye to rediscover an iconic shoe and do it all while giving homage to her roots through colour and contrast.”

The limited-edition Tulie Yaito x Adidas Forum Hi drops on July 8 and will be available at select retailers and adidas.com for 130 US dollars in female US sizing 3-13.

Credits: Image: Adidas; Tulie Yaito x Adidas