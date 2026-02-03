Adidas unveils Bad Bunny’s first-ever signature shoe

Sportswear giant Adidas has unveiled the first signature shoe from Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl, where the Puerto Rican rapper and singer is performing the halftime show.

The Adidas BadBo 1.0 sneaker blends street and sport, adds Adidas, while also celebrating “the evolution of identity and self-expression,” born from Bad Bunny’s own journey “of refusing to be condensed to a single definition”.

The BadBo 1.0 embraces “freedom of choice,” and the inaugural release is limited to just 1,994 pairs, honouring the artist’s year of birth and the beginning of his story.

Adidas BadBo 1.0 sneaker Credits: Adidas

The sneakers have been designed to embody the duality rooted in Adidas’ athletic heritage and streetwear aesthetic, with nubuck and hairy teasel suede defining the upper, with two shades of brown overlays sitting atop a white base.

Other details include a unique double construction and stacked heel padding, stamped with the Adidas Trefoil, alongside ‘1994/1994’ embroidered on the heel, and ‘BadBo’ printed in blue on the lace tips.

Adidas BadBo 1.0 sneaker campaign Credits: Adidas

The Adidas BadBo 1.0 in brown retails for 160 US dollars and will be exclusively available on its own dedicated website, badbunnyadidas.com.

Bad Bunny has been collaborating with Adidas since March 2021, when they launched a revamped version of Adidas’ Forum Low sneakers.

Adidas BadBo 1.0 sneaker Credits: Adidas