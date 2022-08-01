Adidas unveils collaboration with Thebe Magugu

Adidas has unveiled an African heritage-inspired women’s sportswear collection designed in collaboration with South African luxury designer Thebe Magugu.

The Adidas x Thebe Magugu collection marks the German sportswear brand’s first collection inspired by African heritage and features vibrant and expressive sport and style designs that celebrate community, heritage, and identity, inspired by Magugu’s upbringing in South Africa.

The function-meets-fashion collection for autumn/winter 2022, highlights Magugu’s passion for inclusivity and includes modesty swimwear, sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, and gender-neutral pieces made with UniteFit, a fit system that was created with a spectrum of sizes, genders, and forms in mind.

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

This marks the first of two drops from Magugu and features pieces spanning running, swimming, training, tennis, football, and cycling, as well as a set of casual lifestyle garments. The focal point of the collection is a celebratory and joyful artwork of a woman dancing, designed in collaboration with artist Phathu Nembilwi, which was influenced by Thebe’s mother, aunt and grandmother to represent the theme of femininity.

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

Thebe Magugu collaborates with Adidas on a women’s sportswear collection

Commenting on the collaboration, Magugu, said in a statement: “I’m infinitely inspired by the energy of the women in my life and the heritage of my native land. Bringing together such personal stories through design and blending them with Adidas’ iconic performance and lifestyle pieces has been an amazing process.

“The collection really celebrates all the positive influences around me, and a sense of community that is so important to me. I hope it inspires the same joyful feeling in those who wear it.”

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

Highlights include a three-piece modesty swimwear set made in part with recycled materials and chlorine-resistant fabric that is lightweight and a lightweight jacket for running that has a water-repellent finish and is made in part with 100 percent recycled materials Parley Ocean Plastic.

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

The collection also includes streetwear styles such as a cropped t-shirt, in white and semi pulse lilac and 7/8 leggings, as well as remixes of iconic Adidas footwear silhouettes the Stan Smith, Nizza Platform, Astir and Forum footwear, which feature design accents from Magugu's signature prints.

Adidas x Thebe Magugu to dress tennis stars during the hardcourt season

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

Magugu has also designed high-performance tennis pieces that will be worn by Adidas athletes Dana Mathewson, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger Aliassime and Daria Kasatkina during the hardcourt tennis season. This collection features a purple NY UniteFit tennis dress made in part with recycled materials.

“The tennis pieces will be worn by world-renowned players during one of the sport’s most iconic tournaments this summer,” added Magugu. “I am proud to play a small part in championing the sport and helping to make it more inclusive.”

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

The second drop of Adidas x Thebe Magugu is due in October 2022. It will feature a Thebe Magugu Bird of Paradise plant print that represents the idea of unbridled joy and freedom, and will include the boost midsole in a yoga look alongside the revival of the button-down jogger and statement tee.

Adidas x Thebe Magugu drops on August 1 for AdiClub members, ahead of a global rollout online on August 15 via adidas.com/thebemagugu.

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu

Image: Adidas x Thebe Magugu