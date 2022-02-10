Adidas unveils first product made with Spinnova fibres

Sportswear giant Adidas has unveiled its first product with Spinnova, eight months after announcing a partnership with the Finnish textile material company, as part of its plan to produce more sustainable products.

The Adidas Terrex HS1 hoodie for hikers is the first product made in part with Spinnova fibres, with a minimum of 25 percent of the fabric coming from wood-based fibres that are mechanically grinded to avoid the use of harmful chemicals, alongside 75 percent organic cotton.

The unisex mid-layer also works with the natural colour and without using any dying or bleaching chemicals and uses less water than the standard dyeing process, as Adidas continues to explore more sustainable textile solutions.

Adidas has pledged that by 2025, nine out of 10 pieces will carry more sustainable technology, material, design, or method of manufacturing and adds that its partnership with Spinnova is a “major part of this journey”.

Image: Adidas

Adidas’ outdoor brand Adidas Terrex unveils first product with Spinnova

Explaining why the partnership with Spinnova is so important, Carla Murphy, general manager of Adidas Terrex, said in a statement: “Adidas’ commitment to sustainability is longstanding. Progress is about learning and constantly moving forward – and for Adidas, this also means partnering to innovate in new areas.

“At Terrex we are on a journey to drive greater sustainability of our technical apparel and we're constantly looking to find new ways to help end plastic waste. Working with Spinnova is another step on this journey.”

Spinnova chief executive and co-founder Janne Poranen added: “Spinnova is on a mission to transform the raw material base of the global textile industry by providing radically sustainable and high-performance textile materials. We are very proud of the revolutionary results our teams have accomplished together. Today’s launch is a major milestone on our joint commercial journey.”

Image: Adidas

While the first product may only be launching in limited numbers, Adidas adds that as an investor in Spinnova’s breakthrough technology for manufacturing textile fibres out of renewable materials that it will be working with the company to scale-up production of Spinnova fibres for use in more products.

Spinnova’s first commercial-scale factory is expected to be completed in Finland at the end of this year, and through its Woodspin joint venture partner Suzano, they have a scaling target of a million tonnes of global fibre production capacity per annum within the next 10-12 years.

A limited number of the Adidas Terrex HS1 made with Spinnova will be commercially available on adidas.com and in other selected retail outlets from July.