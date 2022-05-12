Adidas unveils full-range underwear collections with Delta Galil

Adidas and Delta Galil have unveiled the full-range men’s and women’s underwear collections for Adidas Originals and Badge of Sport.

The new Adidas underwear collections offer a wide range of underwear separates including thongs, bikinis, briefs, trunks and boxer shorts, plus an assortment of bralettes, bramis, tank tops, bodysuits and T-shirts available in inclusive sizes from XS through 3XL.

Both collections have an underlying message of “comfort is our sport” and have been designed to support “all forms of movement and expression by using super soft cotton and high-tech stretch fabrics to empower all bodies to realize their full potential”.

Key fabrics utilised across the ranges includes Adicolor Comfort Flex Cotton, which incorporates Delta Galil’s Realasting technology to maintain the fabric's feel and shape after repeated washes, alongside Tencel cotton that makes the innerwear extra soft and breathable, and Real Cool Cotton to ensure underwear is quick-drying and moisture-wicking. In addition, the collections also include Innoband Tech which offers invisible coverage plus an ergonomic fit.

There is also an emphasis on conscious intentional design and production with various products utilising recycled and dye-free yarn and Refibra cotton that delivers premium natural fibres via upcycled cotton.

Image: Adidas

Victoria Vandagriff, president of D2 Brands at Delta Galil, said in a statement: “We’re experiencing a significant shift in the way people value intimate apparel and comfort – and both are being prioritised in a bigger way than ever before.

“Delta Galil has a long history of serving this market, and we are thrilled to introduce these versatile adidas ranges with the world. Comfort in this category is key and these collections are made to move with the wearer.”

Launching for spring/summer 2022, the men’s collections will debut across the APAC, EMEA, Europe and Latin America regions, with the women’s collections launching in the same regions, as well as North America. Retailers include Zalando for the UK and Europe and Nordstrom.com, DTLR.com, Amazon, and Belk.com in the US.

The Adidas Originals underwear ranges from 15.99 to 39.99 pounds, while Adidas ‘Badge of Sport’ ranges from 10.99 to 34.99 pounds.

Image: Adidas