Adidas unveils new elevated, premium line, A-Type

German sports brand Adidas is introducing the A-Type, a new line featuring premium, elevated versions of its products with an emphasis on craftsmanship under its lifestyle label Adidas Originals.

The A-Type is described as an “ever-evolving, collection centred on reimagining icons from the Three Stripes’ unrivalled archive through the most premium of fabrics, assembled by outstanding ateliers”.

The elevated collection will draw on Adidas’ heritage by “recontextualising signature looks for the present moment,” as the German sports brand looks to move beyond nostalgia for its retro styles by offering a contemporary homage to its brand legacy, while targeting luxury consumers.

“A-Type is Adidas Originals at its most sophisticated and refined,” explains the brand in a statement.

The debut collection will offer premium versions of its Superstar sneaker, its Firebird tracksuit and Airliner bag, which have all been crafted using premium supple leathers in partnership with leading European ateliers. Reimagined as “wardrobe staples for a highly selective and discerning audience,” the pieces are offered in a monochromatic colour palette and complemented by silver Trefoil jewellery.

Adidas states more products will be added to the A-Type collection, however, the focus is on these three products for the launch.

The Superstar silhouette was first introduced in 1970 and became adopted by Hip-Hop’s biggest stars, elevating the sneaker into subculture. The sneaker has been reimagined under the A-Type lens by working with the “finest artisans” in Italy. The handmade shoe features a premium leather upper with a debossed canvas texture on the leather three stripes, cashmere shoelaces with detachable lace tips, silver plated lace jewellery, and a lightstrike pro midsole.

The Superstar sneakers are also packaged in a moulded shoe box accompanied by wooden shoe trees and white gloves, reminiscent of those given to guests who are lucky enough to visit Adidas’ archive.

For apparel, A-Type has reimagined the Firebird tracksuit, initially designed for track athletes in the 1980s, and has become synonymous with street style across the world. Revisiting the signature look for A-Type, the Firebird top, pants, and shorts have been crafted from leather. They are also offered alongside two cashmere blended regular fit T-shirts, crafted for “sophisticated everyday-wear”.

The final product is the Airliner bag, first used by athletes in the 1970s to carry their shoes. A-Type has reworked the piece in two iterations, the Airliner Large and Airliner Small, both of which have been made in Italy from supple leather and feature a detachable belt, cotton lining and premium hardware.

In addition to these items, the inaugural A-Type collection also features a collection of jewellery in celebrate of Adidas’ connection to hip-hop culture, including sterling silver pendant necklaces, rings and earrings, each placing the Trefoil front and centre.

Currently, the A-Type collection is only available to Adidas’ family and friends, and a public launch will be announced at a later date, added the sportswear brand.

To celebrate its premium offering, Adidas has unveiled a series of images styled by Matthew Henson, captured by Gabriel Moses, featuring figures that bridge the worlds of sport, fashion, entertainment, and music, including DJ Hank Korsan, Pusha T, Tyshawn Jones, Selena Forrest, Fiffany Luu and Paloma Elsesser.

Adidas Originals was created in 2001 as a lifestyle brand to evolve the brand’s legacy through the reimagining of key pieces from the Adidas archive. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo that was first used in 1972, the collection has become popular in street culture.

Adidas has previously offered elevated products through designer collaborations, such as with Gucci, Prada, Humanrace, Bape, Wales Bonner, Sporty & Rich, Farm Rio, Moncler, Craig Green, and Stella McCartney.

