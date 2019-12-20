Adidas uses first insulation products from PrimaLoft x Parley for the Oceans

Adidas and PrimaLoft have announced that they are bringing their long-standing partnership to a new level that will see the strategic development of high-performance, sustainability conscious products. This new phase begins with the introduction of Adidas clothing made from insulation PrimaLoft created with Parley Ocean Plastic.

PrimaLoft, known for creating innovative materials that elevate both performance and sustainability, has created an insulation material using plastic that Parley for the Oceans intercepted from remote islands, beaches and coastal communities.

PrimaLoft is the first company to manufacture insulation in this way with Paley for the Oceans, and Adidas will be the first brand to create apparel using the insulation. It will be released some time in 2020.

"Adidas is an innovative, global partner... both of our brands are pioneers in their fields and important drivers of innovation in the textile industry, especially when it comes to sustainability, PrimaLoft president and CEO Mike Joyce. said in a statement "Both . We strongly believe that together we can push the boundaries of material science forward, while continuing to further our Relentlessly Responsible mission."

He continued, “A collective collaboration between PrimaLoft, Parley and adidas is a win for each brand, as well as the environment. We all share the common goal of reducing the impact of plastic in our oceans and are working diligently to develop comprehensive solutions.”