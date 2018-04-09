Adidas x Wanderlust launch yoga collection made from recycled plastic

London - Adidas is upping the game on its pledge to stop using virgin plastics in its collections, as the sportswear giant launches a yoga collection with Wanderlust and Parley for the Oceans made from recycled ocean plastic.

The new yoga collection, named Adidas x Wanderlust, features 42 pieces for women, including crop tops, leggies, and onesies. As part of its commitment to tackling plastic pollution, Adidas has teamed up with Parley for the Oceans once for the collection, using Parley Ocean Plastic, a range of materials made from recycled plastic gathered from the ocean, to make the collection.

"We know our community of women are extremely passionate about environmental care," said Alison Stewart, senior director of Adidas Women's, in a statement. "Now, in our product, they can make a difference to their practice and the planet at the same time."

Each item in the Adidas x Wanderlust collection is said to have been inspired by the oceans, with some pieces featuring graphic prints and shapes as well as a colour palette of blues, soft grays, and blacks. Prices for the new collection range from 32.95 pounds for a crop top to 59.95 for yoga pants.

The collection launch follows on from Adidas UltraBoost range of trainers, made from recycled ocean plastic. Each pair of the shoes was made from 11 recycled plastic bottles, while the sock covers, laces and heel lining were made from other recycled materials.

Adidas also phased out the sale of plastic bags in its own stores as part of its commitment, replacing them with recyclable paper bags, a move which has eliminated close to 70 million plastic shopping bags.

The Adidas x Wanderlust yoga collection is now available for sale at adidas.co.uk.

Photos: Adidas x Wanderlust