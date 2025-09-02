Adore Me expands loungewear and debuts first men's underwear

New York-based intimate apparel brand Adore Me has expanded its loungewear offering with a new collection and moved into a new product category with the launch of its first-ever men’s underwear.

Building on its current loungewear offering, the new collection, named ‘Soft Touch,’ features more than a hundred styles in three fabrics: Jersey, rib cotton, and pointelle. The new loungewear line includes essentials such as t-shirts, wide-leg pants, cami tops, and rompers, as well as bralettes and underwear in three fabrics.

Jordyn Woods x Adore Me: SOFT TOUCH Collection Credits: Adore Me

“Adore Me is rooted in lingerie, which requires a lot of attention to detail — and we’ve carried that over to the fit of our loungewear,” said Dani Huxley, Assortment Director at Adore Me, in a statement. “Fabrics were our starting point, because comfort starts with how a product feels against your skin. With Soft Touch we’re introducing our most comfortable styles (including men’s underwear) at our most comfortable price point.”

Available in sizes XS to XL, all items in the Soft Touch collection retail for under 50 US dollars for VIP members. The collection also includes the introduction of men’s underwear, in the form of boxer shorts, a first for the brand. To mark the launch of the new collection, Adore Me has partnered with model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods to star in the campaign.

“Feeling comfortable in what I’m wearing is so important to me,” said Woods in a statement. “It impacts my confidence and how I feel about myself. This collection is called Soft Touch for a reason! The fabrics are so plush and cozy you won’t want to take them off.” The new Soft Touch collection is now available online at adoreme.com and will launch online at retailers Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Target on September 8.

Adore Me was established in 2011 as a direct-to-consumer, online lingerie brand for plus-size women. Since then, the brand has grown, expanding into new product categories for women and men of all sizes, and becoming the first Certified B Corporation intimate apparel brand in the United States. In December 2022, the brand was acquired by Victoria’s Secret & Co. for 400 million US dollars.