Adult website Pornhub launches fashion collection

With over 90 million daily users, pornographic website Pornhub is one the most popular sources of adult content on the Internet. Now, it is venturing into a rather surprising realm: fashion. “With the debut of our Pornhub Apparel clothing line, we also want to be counted among your favorite outfitters”, said the brand on its website.

But don’t be alarmed, for the clothes the company launched last week in partnership with fashion brand Richardson are safe to wear outside the bedroom -- that is, if you don’t mind flaunting the website’s logo everywhere. The collection includes hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, bomber jackets, socks and baseball caps. Some of the pieces are adorned with flags of countries where pornography is banned and where it is not, while the brand’s “signature T-shirt” is autographed by famous porn stars.

“No matter your pick, your one of a kind Pornhub Apparel garment is designed to provide cool and casual comfort and is guaranteed to turn heads and raise brows”, promises the label.

In a recent interview with Vox, Pornhub’s co-founder Javi Iñiguez said the company aims to be the new Playboy: “a lifestyle brand, a fashion brand. The girls were wearing sweatshirts and purses with the Playboy bunny even though they might not have seen a Playboy magazine in their lives”.

Photos: Pornhub Apparel website