Aerie launches new #AerieReal Voices campaign

Lifestyle and apparel brand Aerie has unveiled the new campaign for its ongoing #AerieReal initiative.

The brand, which is a part of the American Eagle Outfitters group, is continuing the campaign by welcoming new brand ambassadors that reflect the message it hopes to convey with the #AerieReal story. The goal of the campaign is to push real voices and stories to the forefront and celebrate a community that promotes power and positivity.

Actress Antonia Gentry stars alongside singer Kelsea Ballerini, TikTok creators the NaeNaeTwins and wheelchair dance team the Rollettes. The new cast joins previous cast member, gold medalist Aly Raisman in the continuing creation of the #AerieReal community.

The actual collection aims to make people feel good about who they are, with autumn innerwear entirely dedicated to comfort. Designs revolve around retro fleeces, 70’s silhouettes and plaid pieces with items created to be transitional season styles. The brand will also be expanding its collection of underwear, including its Mom undies and cotton bralettes.

“As the leader in showcasing real women, Aerie has built a powerful community, which we continue to foster by creating even greater opportunities for our customers’ voices to be heard,” said Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of AE & Aerie, in a release. “The #AerieReal Voices campaign serves as a global testimony to our brand, as we echo the personal journeys and stories of these incredible and inspiring individuals. Our leading brand platform and strong community, together with amazing products, is solidifying our leadership within the industry.”

The new campaign continues on from Aerie’s past campaigns. Starting in 2014, the brand made the move to use unretouched campaign photos as a way to represent the power of real people, with the #AerieREAL platform coming to life in 2019. Since the launch, the brand has used the platform for a number of socially aware campaigns with a variety of role model ambassadors and events that commemorate their stories.

Aerie will continue this format for the new season with a number of events across social, digital and in-store platforms to power the campaign. Customers have until October 6 to submit their own videos to the #AerieReal Life section of the website where they can share their own stories for the opportunity to be in a future #AerieReal campaign.