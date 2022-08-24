Afterpay launches NTF ‘Keys’ for consumers to unlock NYFW

Buy now, pay later payment service Afterpay is continuing its partnership with IMG for New York Fashion Week for a third season by offering consumers NFT ‘keys’ to unlock New York Fashion Week.

Afterpay has teamed up with designers Altu by Joseph Altuzarra, AnOnlyChild, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui and The Blonds to launch limited-edition NFT ‘keys’ for consumers to mint on the Polygon network.

Each designer NFT is a one-of-a-kind phygital collectable, explains Afterpay, inspired by the designer’s upcoming spring/summer 2023 collection. They will retail for 100 US dollars, and for the first time, consumers will be able to purchase the NFTs by splitting the payment into four interest-free instalments using Afterpay on Keys.NYFW.com.

Image: Afterpay; Altu by Joseph Altuzarra

The NYFW digital collectables will give users ownership of limited-edition art and unlock IRL access to New York Fashion Week. With the Altu by Joseph Altuzarra NFT, consumers will also receive a special edition logo tote and an oversized T-shirt or annual membership to one of New York City’s premiere art museums, while The Blonds offers the choice between an invite to its NYFW after party or a signed copy of “The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy” forthcoming book.

NYFW designers launch NFTs with Afterpay

Other perks that come with the NYFW NFTs keys include a custom-designed hoodie by Kim Shui or tickets to her catwalk show on September 12 and an exclusive invite to AnOnlyChild’s after party or a limited edition belt bag. While Jonathan Simkhai is offering a private meet and greet shopping experience or original, signed catwalk sketches from his new collection debuting September 13.

Image: Afterpay; Jonathan Simkhai

In addition, Afterpay said that it is also issuing its first-ever free NFT in a limited quantity, making it easier than ever for consumers to mint a digital collectable on the blockchain. The Afterpay NFT also unlocks utilities like a Tidal HiFi Plus 6 Month Free Trial, access to an NYFW close-friends Instagram group, and an invitation to RSVP to NYFW: The Talks sessions.

All proceeds from the sale of the designer NFT Keys will be donated to Free Arts NYC, which brings art and mentoring programmes to children in underserved communities in New York City.

Image: Afterpay