Agent Provocateur co-founder Serena Rees to launch new label

Serena Rees, co-founder of luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur, is set to make her return to the fashion world this year with the launch of a new label.

Named Les Girls Les Boys, the new "bed to street" label is set to offer men's and women's underwear and streetwear. Launching in September, the new label aims to offer new aesthetic which will take wearers from 'bed to street'. "There is a real need for an open-minded brand, with a more diverse story to tell,” said Rees to Business of Fashion, who found inspiration for her new label in the freedom shared between her children when it comes to sharing clothes.

Les Girls Les Boys is set to target millennials and places digital content at the centre of its strategy. "Les Girls Les Boys is for the customer who treads their own path, are proud of who they are and proud of who they love. The idea of ‘bed to street’ is core to our brand philosophy – blurring the boundaries between inside and outside. This is the new sexy," added Rees.

The new label aims to offer gender fluid briefs, bras, bodysuits, t-shirts, pyjamas, hoodies and joggers in a range of sizes from XS to XL. Prices for the debut 100 piece collection are set to range between 20 and 120 pounds. The collection is set to launch online at Les Girls Les Boys website, and at a select number of retailers including Selfridges, Nordstrom, Shopbop and Zalando on September 1.

Rees first started Agent Provocateur in London back in 1994 with her former-husband Joseph Corre, son of Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren. She sold her share in the brands ten years ago.