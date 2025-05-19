Agua by Agua Bendita collaborates with rum brand Zacapa

Luxury Colombian fashion house Agua by Agua Bendita has unveiled a collaboration with premium aged rum Ron Zacapa honouring craftsmanship in Latin America.

The partnership aims to celebrate Latin America’s rich traditions and artisans that bring them to life, blending high fashion and premium spirits with a limited-edition gift set featuring a bottle of Zacapa XO rum, an embroidered handbag with a woven bag charm, two hand-painted ceramic cocktail glasses and a wooden cocktail spoon designed by Agua by Agua Bendita.

The handbag features Agua by Agua Bendita's signature embroidery, Zacapa's heritage Petate weaving and is adorned with orchids, an emblem in both brands' storied histories, which acts as a unifying symbol and anchoring force honouring the region's rich cultural tapestry.

Zacapa x Agua by Agua Bendita collaboration Credits: Zacapa

Anne Nosko, vice president of rum at Diageo North America, which owns Zacapa Rum, said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud to collaborate with Agua by Agua Bendita, a brand that shares our deep commitment to honouring Latin American artisanship.

"Bringing together Zacapa's storied tradition of Petate weaving with Agua by Agua Bendita's intricate embroidery, we've created something that is more than a piece to be admired - it's a testament to the hands that craft it and the cultures that inspire it."

Zacapa x Agua by Agua Bendita collaboration Credits: Zacapa

Mariana Hinestroza and Catalina Álvarez, co-founders of Agua by Agua Bendita, added: "Our brand has always been about celebrating the hands behind the craft. Partnering with Zacapa allows us to merge our dedication to handmade artistry with their legacy of excellence, bringing the beauty of Latin America to a wider audience.

“Every stitch and weave in this collection is a testament to artistry, dedication, and the spirit of Latin American roots."

The Zacapa X Agua by Agua Bendita collaboration is available online exclusively through the luxury e-commerce retailer, TheBar.com, and retails for 510 US dollars.