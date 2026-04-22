AI in Italy: Examining employment impacts, training styles and skill gaps

A new report by Anitec-Assinform and the Polytechnic University of Turin highlights how artificial intelligence is reshaping skills, work organisation and training systems across Italian companies.

According to the study, the Italian AI market is expected to grow significantly, reaching 1.24 billion euros in 2025, up from 935 million euros in 2024, with projections exceeding 2.5 billion euros by 2028. Data from ISTAT also shows rapid adoption, with the share of companies using at least one AI solution rising from 8 percent in 2024 to 16.4 percent in 2025.

While adoption is accelerating, the report notes that employment impacts remain uncertain. Routine roles appear most exposed, with international evidence pointing to reduced job vacancies and declining junior employment in AI-intensive occupations. In Italy, however, the labour market is still at an early stage of transformation, reflecting an ongoing digital transition in production processes.

The research, titled “AI in the Italian labor market – Professions, adoption models and the training challenge,” combines literature analysis, case studies of pioneering companies, and a survey of training stakeholders. Findings suggest that businesses are primarily using AI to support decision-making, analyse data and improve operational efficiency, often transforming job tasks rather than fully automating them.

Public sentiment reflects this transition, with more than half of Italians expressing concern about new technologies and around 60 percent reporting insufficient digital skills. The report therefore calls for stronger public policies centred on education and reskilling, proposing 23 recommendations including a “personal AI training account” and a more streamlined national training ecosystem.

Industry representatives emphasise that investment in technology must be matched by investment in people. The study concludes that collaboration between universities, businesses and institutions will be essential to develop hybrid skills and ensure an inclusive transition to an AI-driven economy.