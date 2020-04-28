Air and Grace’s charity trainers sell out in 3 hours

British footwear brand Air and Grace saw their new limited edition trainers, designed in collaboration with television presenter Gaby Roslin for The Prince’s Trust charity, sell out in under 3 hours as part of their #SpreadtheJoy campaign.

The limited-edition trainer, designed in the style of Air and Grace’s best-selling Copeland style trainer, was inspired by Roslin’s signature style and love of bright colours and featured a neon colour scheme of orange, pink and yellow on white leather.

With only 130 pairs of the handmade trainers made, fans of the British footwear brand snapped them up to raise money for The Prince’s Trust, for which Roslin is an ambassador for.

The trainers were priced 159 pounds, and for every pair purchased 50 pounds will be donated to the charity.

Claire Burrows, founder of Air and Grace, said in a statement: “The response has been overwhelming and we want to thank everyone who played a part in making this collaboration happen. The support for our #SpreadTheJoy campaign and The Prince’s Trust has been really moving and we can’t wait to share uplifting content over the next seven days to help #SpreadTheJoy at a time when we need it most.”

In totally on day one of the brand’s #SpreadtheJoy campaign the footwear brand raise 6,500 pounds for The Prince’s Trust. In addition to the amount donated for each of the 130 pairs purchased, Air and Grace will also be donating 10 percent of all website sales to The Prince’s Trust over the next 7 days.

Image: courtesy of Air and Grace by Holly Wren