Air France partners with Jacquemus on its first-class pyjamas

Air France has tapped French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus to design the airline’s new pyjamas for its first-class travellers.

In a statement, the French national airline said the move was part of its new ‘La Premiere’ travel experience designed to offer the finest definition of travel and reinvent its first-class cabin. This includes an Air France exclusive, a seat and a chaise longue that transforms into a two-metre bed, a 3-star gastronomic experience and a personalised service.

To ensure that travellers are comfortable on board, Air France has partnered with French label Jacquemus to create “a timeless, comfortable outfit” while on board. The new loungewear set, crafted from navy blue cotton, features the winged seahorse, Air France's historic symbol, on the front, accompanied by a discreet label bearing the words, ‘Le Pyjama,’ while on the back, a grosgrain ribbon is embroidered with the Jacquemus logo.

Air France pyjamas designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus Credits: Air France

The set will be available in four sizes and in red or blue, and the pyjama top comes in two versions - a V-neck and a fitted cut or a crew neck and a regular fit. It will be presented to each first-class passenger in a cotton poplin pillowcase, which are closed with Jacquemus’ round-square buttons.

Fabien Pelous, director of customer experience at Air France, said: "We are proud to partner with Maison Jacquemus and its innovative creativity to create a new comfort outfit exclusively available on board La Première suites.

“Every detail counts in creating a memorable travel experience, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to enhancing every moment spent in this exceptional cabin."