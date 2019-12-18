Aitor Throup to launch second brand

Argentinian-British designer Aitor Throup is keeping his hands busy with his multitude of fashion brands he's working on. The designer is already hard at work on a new menswear label, but now he has announced that he has a new gender neutral clothing line in the pipeline under the Daily Sketch Book Archives (DSA) moniker.

DSA will focus on more accessible pieces and sportswear for the average consumer, and the products will be emblazoned with sketches designed by Throup. The designer has spent eight years building The Daily Sketchbook Archives Instagram account uploading fairytale like and fantasy images each with its own unique serial number. Rather than taking a traditional branding approach, Throup will be featuring the drawings on the clothes with the serial number instead of a brand logo.

Throup's first DSA collection of ten pieces will debut in spring 2020. Dover Street Market has already signed on as one of the brand's retailers.