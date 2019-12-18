Aitor Throup to launch second brand

- Kristopher Fraser |
-
Argentinian-British designer Aitor Throup is keeping his hands busy with his multitude of fashion brands he's working on. The designer is already hard at work on a new menswear label, but now he has announced that he has a new gender neutral clothing line in the pipeline under the Daily Sketch Book Archives (DSA) moniker.
DSA will focus on more accessible pieces and sportswear for the average consumer, and the products will be emblazoned with sketches designed by Throup. The designer has spent eight years building The Daily Sketchbook Archives Instagram account uploading fairytale like and fantasy images each with its own unique serial number. Rather than taking a traditional branding approach, Throup will be featuring the drawings on the clothes with the serial number instead of a brand logo.
View this post on Instagram
- AITOR THROUP ANNOUNCES SECOND NEW BRAND TO BE LAUNCHED IN 2020. - Ahead of the imminent launch of Aitor Throup’s recently announced and long anticipated new fashion project, A.T. Studio today announces a second brand to be released in 2020: ‘TheDSA’ challenges the conventions of logo branding with its unique numerical branding system showcasing Throup’s on-going drawing series ‘The Daily Sketchbook Archives’. - The first collection introduces the brand’s signature aesthetic of white, minimal sportswear pieces showcasing Throup’s idiosyncratic illustrated fantasy world merging with a bold and unique numerical branding system. Challenging the constraints of conventional branding each organic cotton garment is free of external brand logos, instead using the precise archival number of each sketch as the ‘branding identity’: a refreshing alternative to the standardised aesthetics and limitations of logos. - WWD exclusive : link in bio - #aitorthroup #aitorthroupstudio #thedailysketchbookarchives #thedsa
Throup's first DSA collection of ten pieces will debut in spring 2020. Dover Street Market has already signed on as one of the brand's retailers.