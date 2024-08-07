AK Retail unveils new bodycare brand

AK Retail, which owns clothing brands Yours Clothing, Long Tall Sally, and BadRhino, has launched a new bodycare brand called Whip&Woo to put “the fun back into your skincare routine from AM to PM”.

Whip&Woo offers body butters, exfoliating scrubs, shaving butters, body oils, enzyme face gels, lip scrubs and oils, featuring premium ingredients without harsh chemicals or dyes.

Whip&Woo body drip product Credits: Whip&Woo

Available direct-to-consumers through its website, whipandwoo.com, the UK-based brand is looking to offer “fun, natural and simple body care products,” launching with ranges in five summer scents, iced pineapple, strawberry bonbon, paradise peach, coconut milk and mojito.

Renee Killingsworth, buyer at Whip&Woo, said in a statement: “I am thrilled to launch our new body care brand that’s all about fun, natural and simple products. We wanted to create a brand that was exciting, affordable, you can rely on all year round and ultimately kind to skin.

“Carefully selecting suppliers who are passionate about natural and gentle ingredients was vital. From the packaging, imagery and the design of the website, we wanted to bring fun back into daily routines.”

Whip&Woo product range Credits: Whip&Woo

Key products include a whipped body butter billed to “melt into skin” that provides the skin with deep hydration and nourishment, while the lip booster is a water-based product formulated with vegetable collagen and pro-vitamin B5 to soften and moisturise lips, and the 100 percent natural body drip oil transforms dull and tired skin.

Prices range from 8 to 15 pounds for individual products, and the brand is also offering bundle deals, such as 3 for 35 pounds, 4 for 45 pounds or 5 for 55 pounds.

Whip&Woo product range Credits: Whip&Woo