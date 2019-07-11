Alber Elbaz to launch womenswear

Alber Elbaz, the beloved French designer who was fired from Lanvin in 2015, is thought to be launching womenswear under his own name.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph Elbaz stated he plans to launch his own womenswear label, but questioned how to make it relevant in the era of sneakers. He further iterated in the words of Yves Saint Laurent, "no one needs a fancy dress until they have passed 30, so you have to approach fashion in a different way. Maybe linking with tech.”

The revelation comes as Elbaz debuted a collaboration with Tod's Factory project to the press, a capsule range of loafers, sneakers, ballet pumps and bags, which will launch online and in store on 15 July, with a second drop scheduled for September.

This is Tod's second collaboration with a designer, after a 20 piece collection with Alessandro Dell'Acqua was unveiled last year.

Speaking with Vogue, Elbaz said "maybe shoes are the new cars—that’s how I imagined this project. I also wanted to change the shoe’s sole without changing the soul of Tod’s.”

The first drop released features a 450 euro chunky loafer in a crocodile print and multi-coloured slip-ons. Called Happy Moments, Elbaz transformed the Tod's spirit with inventiveness, brightness and colour.

Photo courtesy of Tod's