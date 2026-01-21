Alberta Ferretti to open Dubai Fashion Week in February

Italian luxury fashion house Alberta Ferretti will debut its autumn/winter 2026 collection during Dubai Fashion Week in February to mark its first full-scale showcase in the Middle East.

Dubai Fashion Week, co-founded by D3, the creative eco-system by Tecom Group PJSC, and the Arab Fashion Council, will take place from February 1 to 6, positioned ahead of New York Fashion Week, as it looks to strengthen its position within the international fashion calendar.

The autumn/winter 2026 edition will feature local homegrown talents from the Middle East, including Dubai-based luxury brand’s Asjad, Mrs.Keepa and Lili Blanc, Lebanese designer Lama Jouni, and luxury streetwear label BLSSD, pronounced "blessed,” based in Dubai and Beirut, as well as designers from the UK, the US, Italy, India, France, and Vietnam.

Alberta Ferretti will host a catwalk showcase on February 1, with a collection that “reflects the refined craftsmanship and emotional sensibility that define my personal vision of the brand,” explains creative director Lorenzo Serafini.

Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Alberta Ferretti’s parent company Aeffe Group, added: “Dubai represents an extraordinary crossroads of cultures, creativity, and global business. Presenting the new Alberta Ferretti collection within Dubai Fashion Week is a strategic opportunity that reflects our commitment to expanding the international presence of the brand. We are proud to open this season and to contribute to a platform that continues to shape the future of fashion worldwide.”

Weinsanto Credits: Dubai Fashion Week

Other highlights include showcases from British designer John Richmond, American retailer Anthropologie, UK-based fashion label Narma, founded by Saudi designer Nouf Al-Rashed, and emerging Parisian luxury brand Weinsanto, who is supported by the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, alongside Vietnam-based fashion brands L’Scarlett and Soramame, as well as the Timberland x Emergency Room collaboration.

Khadija Al Bastaki, senior vice president of Dubai Design District (D3), part of Tecom Group, said in a statement: “Dubai Fashion Week is a reflection of D3’s role as a global platform where creativity transforms into tangible success, and we are excited for the next edition that will build on our growth so far.

“We look forward to welcoming returning labels and a new cohort of brands and more, further strengthening the bridge between designers and retailers at DFW, and expanding pathways to international markets. The diversity and momentum we witness each season speak to the appetite of fashion audiences worldwide, and the fact that this is happening in our city reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for fashion and creativity.”

Emergency Room SS26 Credits: Dubai Fashion Week

The AW26/27 edition of the DFW Buyer’s Programme, which aims to identify early-stage and growth brands with global potential, will also welcome a roster of top-tier international buyers, including major global platforms such as Revolve, alongside leading department stores, concept retailers, and digital marketplaces.

Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer at the Arab Fashion Council, added: “Welcoming Alberta Ferretti as our guest brand reflects the growing strength of Dubai Fashion Week. This collaboration reinforces our belief that Dubai is not just part of the global fashion conversation, it is helping lead it. Together, we continue to connect the region with the world’s most influential fashion voices.

“Fashion today extends beyond geography and tradition, defined instead by timing, relevance, and purpose. DFW exists at that intersection. Opening the autumn/winter 2026/27 allows us to influence not just when collections are seen, but how designers enter the global conversation and supporting commercial outcomes while reinforcing Dubai’s position as gateway between regional creativity and global markets. This edition reflects a shift toward a more connected, experience-led fashion ecosystem.”

Previous editions of Dubai Fashion Week have welcomed international designer brands, including Carolina Herrera and Roberto Cavalli.