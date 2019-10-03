Aldo launches Disney collaboration celebrating iconic characters

Aldo is celebrating the 90th anniversary of the iconic disney characters, Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The footwear brand has teamed up with Disney to create a special collection of shoes for men and women, as well as women's accessories that commemorate the animated characters.

Featuring pumps, loafers, sneakers, boots, handbags, sunglasses, jewelry and key rings, the Aldo x Disney collaboration offers shoppers either a whimsical, playful touch or a trend-focused and modern design, depending on which styles they prefer.

Items range from 15 dollars for a pair of earrings to 140 dollars for a pair of boots, and are currently available on Aldo's e-commerce site and in stores.

Images: Aldo