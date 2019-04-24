Aldo partners with Give Back Box

Footwear and accessories brand Aldo is partnering with Give Back Box to make it easier for its customers to recycle their old shoes, clothing, handbags and other goods to charity.

Aldo, who was recently announced as the first company in the world to be certified climate neutral, have partnered with Give Back Box to reduce waste, help customers clear some closet space and support those in need, as part of the company’s efforts to “combat the societal and environmental impacts of the fashion industry as well as take responsibility for the end-of-life product waste”.

The Give Back Box scheme means that the Aldo shoppers can reuse the shoebox and online shipping boxes that they receive their new shoes in to donate pre-loved items, such as used clothing and shoes, giving the box a second life, while helping to make a major difference in the life of another person, added the footwear brand in a statement.

The scheme is easy to take part in, consumers just need to use the box from their Aldo order or any other box to pack their donations, they need download and print a prepaid Give Back Box shipping label and then attach the label to the box and post.

Each box is then routed directly to the nearest participating local charity. Some of the charities involved in the Give Back Box initiative include Extracare, Air Ambulance and Oxfam who will sort and sell the donated items. The revenues will be used to help fund community-based programs, including job training and employment placement services and support services such as financial education and transportation.