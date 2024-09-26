Alejandra Alonso Rojas and Cynthia Rowley to show at Gran Canaria Swim Week

As part of a new partnership between the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Gran Canaria Swim Week, members of the council, Alejandra Alonso Rojas and Cynthia Rowley, will be taking their current swimwear and resort collections to the island’s fashion event.

Gran Canaria is set to host its swim week from October 2 to 5, in which both Rojas and Rowley will hold respective shows through support from the CFDA, making it the first time US designers will participate in the occasion.

The CFDA said the partnership intends to serve as a “cultural exchange hub and opportunity for both members to secure new distribution channels in European swim markets”.

Steven Kold, CFDA CEO, reaffirmed this sentiment, stating that Gran Canaria Swim was an important market for American designers, and that the agreement further aligned with the organisation’s mission of helping members expand business opportunities.

Kolb continued: “The swimwear category is significant yet often underdeveloped, and this program aims to help American designers compete internationally, with a focus on securing new distribution channels. It has been an honour for CFDA to partner with Gran Canaria Swim Week and we look forward to future collaborations.”