Alessandro Sartori creating a new fabric

Alessandro Sartori, Ermenegildo Zegna's artistic director, is working on creating a new textile. The new fabric in question will combine traditional craftsmanship with nanotechnology. The fiber is a crease resistant wool fabric that is felting proof, so it can be machine washable while retaining wool's hygroscopic features.

“The new fabric is set to be employed for a lineup of pieces including jogging pants and cycling shirts,” said Sartori to WWD.

Brands have been trying to take new approaches to make wool fabrics more sustainable and durable.

Last winter at NYFW: Men's, menswear brand Samuelsohn introduced ice-cashmere and ice-wool, two weather and stain resistant fabrics meant to combine both performance and luxury aspects of clothing.

The trend is slowly having a domino effect in the menswear industry and brands are beginning to look for ways to make their luxury fabrics built for more intensity and resistant.

photo: via Alessandro Sartori Facebook page