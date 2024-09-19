Alexa Chung reuniting with Barbour for new collection

TV personality and model Alexa Chung, who closed her eponymous fashion label AlexaChung in 2022, is returning to fashion as creative director and designer for Barbour’s new collection, ‘The Edit by Alexa Chung’.

In a statement, the British heritage brand said that Chung has collaborated “closely” with Barbour’s in-house team for the new collection, which draws inspiration from vintage styles to create a “fresh spin on classic outerwear, clothing, and, for the first time, wellington boots”.

Barbour’s ‘The Edit by Alexa Chung’ collection Credits: Barbour

Commenting on her new role and her connection with Barbour, Chung said: “I am so pleased to be exploring a new chapter with Barbour. Designing this collection was a total joy. My intention was to create something immediate that reflects my wardrobe, interests and style in this moment, while staying true to the brand’s epic heritage.”

The collection is described as Chung’s “most personal to date,” as each piece has been named after her close friends and family.

‘The Edit by Alexa Chung’ features wax jackets with tartan liners, colourful quilted jackets, and knitwear crafted by Harleys of Scotland. It also introduces footwear, including a short Wellington inspired by Chung’s Chelsea Boot and a versatile slip-on clog.

Highlights include the Barbour x Alexa Liam wax jacket, previewed at Glastonbury by Chung, which offers a new look at Barbour’s traditional archive Parka, drawing inspiration from 90’s Britpop style and the movie Quadrophenia.

Chung has also designed a long-line quilted coat featuring her favourite onion-stitch quilting pattern, which takes inspiration from a 1960s eiderdown and is available in three colourways. There are also several wax trench coats, a ruffle shirt, cable knit cardigans, and ankle-height Wellington boots.

Paul Wilkinson, group commercial director at Barbour, added: “It was such an easy decision to work with Alexa again this season as she is so synonymous with the brand, having worn Barbour from being a child.

“Using Barbour’s archive and Scottish tartan heritage, Alexa infused her personality to create a timeless collection of modern wardrobe essentials, which we are so excited to launch to our customers globally.”

‘The Edit by Alexa Chung’ is available from today in-store and online at Barbour.com and selected retail partners in UK sizes 6-18. Prices range from 49.95 pounds to 469 pounds.

