Alexander McQueen launches candle collection

British fashion house Alexander McQueen is branching out into home fragrances with a debut candle collection featuring three scents.

The candle line features Ghost Flower, Pagan Rose and Savage Bloom scents, which the fashion label states are inspired by “the juxtaposition between light and darkness, innovation and tradition and strength and fragility,” which it adds are central to the McQueen name.

Each candle was conceived by a different perfumer, who was given an open brief springing from the McQueen codes, added the brand. Ghost Flower contrasts fresh freesia and peony with earthy patchouli, while Pagan Rose is based around the tension between fragile wild rose and earthy peat, and Savage Bloom has a head of tuberose and a heart of oud.

The collection is also inspired by the brand’s storytelling nature with each candle encased in an egg-shaped black lacquered glass with a silver, dark or gold metal lid. The glass is protected by a mycelium shell and presented in a wooden crate.

All the candles are made from a mix of black mineral waxes and rapeseed wax. They are priced at 295 pounds each and are available at select Alexander McQueen stores and online.