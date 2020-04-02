Alexander McQueen launches project encouraging creativity

British fashion house Alexander McQueen has launched the ‘McQueen Creators’ a new community project to inspire creativity, in a time when much of the world is currently under lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

’McQueen Creators’ aims to “inspire and initiate creative conversation,” explained the fashion brand, and each week it will launch a new creative concept to encourage its followers to “engage artistically” with imagery and pieces shared on the brand’s social media accounts.

The project will connect fans and followers with the Alexander McQueen team and their collaborators, from those that work in the design studio to fashion students, through a series of digital tutorials shared on the brands' social media.

The initiative builds upon the brand’s concept of creative community, which has been showcased with exhibitions on display at its London flagship store, most recently the ‘Roses’ exhibition exploring the fashion houses’ ongoing love affair with the symbolism of flowers .

It is the ‘Roses’ installation that is inspiring the first creative concept, with the brand asking fans to sketch the finale rose dress from its autumn/winter 2019 collection.

Future projects the brand shared will include 3D creation and embroidery from home.

Alexander McQueen is also asking for fans to share their creative work using the hashtag #McQueenCreators, with the brand added that they will share their favourites on their social media channels.

Images: courtesy of Alexander McQueen