Alexander McQueen not showing at Paris Men's Week

Alexander McQueen is amiss on the Paris Men's Fashion Week calendar this upcoming season. The fashion house plans on switching to a series of more intimate events to showcase their men's collections going forward, as reported by WWD. The first of these events will take place in London in May 2019.

“Intrinsically connected to the bespoke tailoring heritage of Alexander McQueen men’s wear, these events will be central to the evolution of the house’s commitment to the championing of creativity, craftsmanship and innovation,” the brand said in a statement.

Previously, Alexander McQueen showed their men's collection by private appointments in London and Milan before joining the Paris Men's Week calendar in June.

Also missing from the Paris calendar this upcoming season is Lanvin, who recently fired their creative director Lucas Ossendrijver. Maison Margiela is also taking a break from Paris Men's Week this season as the company is under strategic review by CEO Ricardo Bellini, who joined the company in March. The company is looking at aligning their men's ready-to-wear collections with their womenswear and artisanal couture.

All isn't amiss at Paris Men's Week though, Hedi Slimane will be closing with a Celine menswear show, so there's still a few headline acts at Paris Men's Week to bring the editors and buyers in.