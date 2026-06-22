Alexander McQueen to return to London Fashion Week for SS27

British fashion label Alexander McQueen has announced it will join the official London Fashion Week schedule to showcase its spring/summer 2027 collection in September.

In a statement, Alexander McQueen said the move away from Paris Fashion Week would mark Seán McGirr’s first show in London as creative director, with the catwalk show scheduled for Sunday, September 20.

The collection will continue McGirr’s exploration of McQueen’s “rich heritage of sharp tailoring and signature occasionwear” and include both womenswear and menswear.

Commenting on the move, McGirr said: “London has always been at the heart of McQueen; there’s a uniquely visceral energy to the city that runs throughout the house’s history and continues to inspire everything we do today."

London Fashion Week adds Alexander McQueen to September event

Lee Alexander McQueen founded the brand in 1992 and started on the London Fashion Week schedule with his highly theatrical showcases before decamping to Paris. The brand returned to London in October 2021 for an off-schedule catwalk showcase, where it placed a massive transparent bubble dome on top of a car park in East London, and it also held a show at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich for SS23 in October 2022.

Gianfranco D’Attis, chief executive at Alexander McQueen, who joined the luxury brand earlier this month, added: “Bringing McQueen back to London Fashion Week is a meaningful moment for the house.

“London is where our story began and remains central to our identity. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to the British Fashion Council and to the city’s extraordinary creative ecosystem, while continuing to build on McQueen’s heritage and shape its future.”

This is a big boost for the London Fashion Week schedule and Laura Weir, the chief executive of the British Fashion Council, who said: "One of my earliest ambitions as CEO of the British Fashion Council has been to see Alexander McQueen return home to London Fashion Week. Few have shaped the global fashion landscape with the same force, imagination and cultural impact, and now is the time to welcome the brand back to its London roots.

“McQueen’s return is a statement of confidence in British creativity at its most fearless and distinctive. We are proud to welcome the house back to the official schedule and look forward to building an ambitious and meaningful partnership across the seasons ahead."