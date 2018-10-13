Alexander Wang and Uniqlo team up for heat-generating underwear

Alexander Wang revealed to Vogue that he always buys socks and underwear from Uniqlo because in his view, the the brand’s offering of everyday essentials is “not fussy, it’s pure, there’s quality to it.” Which is likely why the New York-based designer decided to collaborate with Uniqlo on an underwear collection.

Wang has collaborated with Uniqlo in the past, creating a collection of ready-to-wear in 2008, not too long after the designer launched his eponymous label. Wang told Vogue that Uniqlo’s CEO and president “has always been very, very supportive,” and encouraged him to return to Uniqlo with an idea for a new collaboration.

The upcoming underwear collaboration between Wang and Uniqlo first came from the idea of bringing the Japanese brand’s Heattech fabric into underwear designs. Uniqlo explains on its site that Heattech is a “lightweight high-tech fabric that actually creates heat to warm you and keep you warm” The material is made with fibers that absorb the body’s moisture and generates heat.

"Heattech is a program created out of innovation, function, and utility," Alexander Wang told Vogue. "It’s something that I’ve always been very inspired by, by the advancement and innovation in fabrication. I wanted to think about it in a way where even if it wasn’t just worn on the inside — if you wore it as a top as something to lounge around in — you feel like there’s a style, an aesthetic that could stand on its own."

The collaborative line is set to release on November 9, just in time for shoppers to start stocking up on warm materials for winter. The line will range from 15 to 40 dollars and encompass bodysuits, tees, leggings, bras and men’s briefs.