Alexander Wang collaborates with Bvlgari on handbag capsule

Alexander Wang has teamed with Bvlgari to reimagine an iconic style. The Italian luxury brand has been working on "Serpenti Through the Eyes of," an ongoing series of capsule collections in honor of the Serpenti handbag and jewelry style.

For his Serpenti capsule, Wang designed six leather handbags in white, black and mint green. Each bag features a contemporary update of the snake-theme gold hardware of the Serpenti line. Wang's handbags for the line include a shopper tote, a duette, a clutch and a satchel and a belt bag.

“To team up with a personality like Alexander Wang for such a powerful collaboration is an exciting challenge for Bvlgari,” Bvlgari's accessory unit managing director Mireia Lopez Montoya,told Harper's Bazaar Arabia. “Serpenti is an icon that has been and continues to be reimagined: Wang’s fresh vision has brought a new urban chic attitude to our unstoppable icon of glamour.”

Wang told the publication that his aim with the collaboration was to create a design with a focus on the everyday. He had access to the Bvlgari archives, where he found the original snake-head piece from the 1960s. He told Vogue, “It was a nod to the sinful woman, and that was something I could relate to. I always think about a thrill-seeker when I design."