Alexander Wang collaborates with Judith Leiber

Alexander Wang has joined forces with luxury accessories brand Judith Leiber, to create a limited edition minaudière.

Shaped as a roll of 100 dollar notes, complete with rubber band, the collaborative bag is covered in over 10,263 black, gunmetal, green and clear Swarovski crystals and will be produced as an exclusive run of 20.

Known for crystal encrusted evening bags, Leiber is an unusual match for Wang, yet makes sense for the designer who has been increasing evening wear in his pre-collections for the past year. “When I think about collaborations, I always try to work with people who do something that’s very specialized and who are a leader in their field,” Wang said in an interview with WWD. “I love that we don’t normally do evening bags or do anything that’s really decorative or bedazzled.”

Set to be revealed in Wang’s New York show on September 9, the bag will retail at 4,995 dollars and will be available to customers from November.

The designer suggested that he will be pushing boundaries in his show, “I think it’s a really exciting week for New York because there’s so much change and so much people are expecting or not expecting to be the outcome.” Without revealing any further details, the designer confirmed that the show, like Fall 2017, will not be held at his usual Pier 24 venue.

The 20 designs will be shared between Alexander Wang online, New York and London stores as well as Saks Fifth Avenue from November.