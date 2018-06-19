Alexander Wang launches Pride capsule collection in campaign for Trojan condoms

Alexander Wang wants you to “protect your wang”. The American designer has partnered up with Trojan Condoms for the second year in a row to support the New York City Pride march. Last year Wang designed the float Trojan used in the event, as well as the packages of the condoms they distributed. This year, the collaboration also includes a capsule collection featuring a T-shirt, socks and a cap.

The pieces, revealed by Wang on his Instagram account yesterday, are available for purchase at his flagship store in Soho, New York, and on his website. The T-shirt retails for 125 US dollars (approximately 95 pounds), while the cap and socks retail for 45 dollars (34 pounds). An undisclosed portion of the proceeds will be donated to New York’s LGBT center to support their programs on sexual health.

Pictures: courtesy of Alexander Wang