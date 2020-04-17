Alfred Dunhill launches ‘Dunhill Community: Live’ series on Instagram

British luxury goods brand Alfred Dunhill is launching its ‘Dunhill Community: Live’ series on Instagram with the intention to connect its community during the coronavirus crisis.

The series is scheduled for every Friday afternoon at 4pm GMT and will be hosted by Alfred Dunhill’s creative director, Mark Weston. He will be talking to a new member of the company’s community each week, with conversation topics ranging from music, film and design to art, culture and living in lockdown.

The first guest to join Weston on Friday evening’s Instagram Live is British-Ghanaian rapper and mixed media visual artist, Kojey Radical, whose music is described as a mix of grime, hip hop and spoken word.

“Right now, I feel compelled to lean in, to connect and engage in a human and instinctual way; to introduce myself as creative director of dunhill and express what the brand means to me – to those who are just discovering the house and also to those who have continued supporting us and are already part of our community,” said Mark Weston in a statement posted on the brand’s Instagram.

In January, Weston also sat down with poet James Massiah and composer Moses Boyd for Alfred Dunhill’s community content. The interviews and videos can be found on the company’s website and Youtube channel.