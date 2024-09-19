‘Algorealismo’: Istituto Marangoni Milan presents top 10 designers 2024

On Monday, September 16, Istituto Marangoni Milan presented its top 10 fashion designers of the 2024/2025 graduating class in the runway show ‘Algorealismo’ at Milan Fashion Week (MFW), naming designer Cesare Garbin the winner at the end of the event.

Along with Garbin, nine other students were selected by the school to present their designs to a jury of industry professionals. The designers’ names are Marco Berardi, Gabriele Mascolo, Valentina Rinaldi, Wang Yige, Renato Caggiano, Gai Kaixuan, Jack Zhan Peian, Christian Piersimoni, and Nadia Alecu.

View the looks of Istituto Marangoni Milan's top students 2024 below:

A look from Jack Zhan's collection at Istituto Marangoni Milan Best Of Fashion Show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milano via press agency Ploom PR.

A look from Nadia Alecu's collection at Istituto Marangoni Milan Best Of Fashion Show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milano via press agency Ploom PR.

A look from Cesare Garbin's collection at Istituto Marangoni Milan Best Of Fashion Show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milano via press agency Ploom PR.

A look from Wang Yige's collection at Istituto Marangoni Milan Best Of Fashion Show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milano via press agency Ploom PR.

A look from Valentina Rinaldi's collection at Istituto Marangoni Milan Best Of Fashion Show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milano via press agency Ploom PR.

A look from Renato Caggiano's collection at Istituto Marangoni Milan Best Of Fashion Show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milano via press agency Ploom PR.

A look from Gabriele Mascolo's collection at Istituto Marangoni Milan Best Of Fashion Show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Milano via press agency Ploom PR.