Alice + Olivia spring/summer 2022

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet returned to New York Fashion Week, and Bendet brought her vignettes and her rainbow swatch of colors. The theme of this year’s collection was “Come Create With Us”, an invitation to bring people together to collaborate in fashion and art. The collection was presented among the works of female artists who were literally invited to the presentation to create with Alice + Olivia.

As part of the brand’s 20-year anniversary, the brand brought some of their favorite signature styles out to play, including statement pants and patchwork combinations of signature prints that were given an updated twist. Of course, like all Alice + Olivia collections, there was an endless assortment of color to be had in every spectrum of the rainbow. Silky dresses, a tribute to Alice + Olivia’s classic goddess dresses, were done in all shades of the rainbow ranging from blue to bubblegum pink. Red suiting paired with a cropped corset created a dramatic effect that certainly got everyone’s attention. A bright green jumpsuit, a yellow cropped jacket and mini skirt, a tailored bright orange oversized blazer with silky wide leg trousers, and a blue slit dress with a double-take worthy train, were accessorized with long scarves that add a glamorous extension to the colorful fabric.

Alice + Olivia also debuted a new Stace Face print with a color pop stripe. ‘70s glamour and rock and roll were also motifs in the collection. Shiny accordion pleats on skirts and dresses, light-catching beadwork and sequins, and chunky chain belts gave us both ‘70s and chic and rock and rock roll fierceness. A bustier encrusted with pearls, sequins and beading was also a luxurious statement piece, and a short, tiered party dress with a sparkly crystal bow gave a fresh take on the babydoll silhouette.

Image: Amy Lombard