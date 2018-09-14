Alice + Olivia takes us around the world for NYFW

The global woman seems to be the inspiration at New York Fashion Week this year. Alice + Olivia almost literally took us around the world this season, all with the use of her signature patterns and prints, and setting up her presentation to represent different parts of the world.

Each vignette of her very well constructed sets was dedicated to a different city, including Paris, Provence, Marrakesh, Positano, Careyes, Tokyo, and the made up Wonderland, which was also the title of the collection. While Alice + Olivia's customer is global, one thing was clear, she has a penchant for maximalism and vintage style flare.

Alice + Olivia is about the jet setting woman at NYFW

Designer Stacey Bendet clearly has a strong idea of who her customer is in every market though, and how to appeal to them. In Provence, spectators saw shades of blue reminiscent of the ocean and looks that could translate from resort to day wear, in Marrakesh, it was all about black and yellow done in these cocktail and evening wear styles fit for nightlife.

With today's millennial consumer invested in traveling more than anything else, this was a smart way to get younger consumers to have their interest piqued in fashion.

In a statement, Bendet said, “Travel has always been a big inspiration for me; it’s a huge part of my creative process. I’m excited to merge the world of travel with fashion, to highlight the influence travel has on personal style and to give women from all walks of life a way to connect with clothing."

In collaboration with Booking.com, presentation attendees could also board an Alice + Olivia yacht docked on the Hudson River, which people could rent out for a special occasion or a few nights away.

The Alice + Olivia woman always looks like she is often to the next big thing, no matter where in the world that is. Bendet knows how to dress her customer for all occasions and cultures, and still give them those maximalist creations she has become so well known for.

photos: courtesy of Spring London