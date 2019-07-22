Alice + Olivia to expand beauty and wellness with CBD partnership

New York-based fashion brand Alice + Olivia is taking another step further into the beauty and wellness industry in a new partnership with luxury cannabis brand Kush Queen. According to WWD, who first reported the news, the fashion brand’s founder Stacey Bendet connected with Olivia Alexander, the woman behind Kush Queen, when researching the CBD market.

Together, Bendet and Alexander have created topical CBD products, which will be available on September 1. Products include a 25 USD 100-mg bath bomb as well as a 150-mg body lotion and 150-mg bubble bath solution, each 50 USD.

The collection will be available at Alice + Olivia’s North American stores upon launch. It will also be available at the Alice + Olivia and Kush Queen websites.