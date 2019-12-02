Alice + Olivia to introduce classics

For spring 2020, Alice + Olivia will be introducing a new range of Classics. The new Classics collection will feature day-to-evening workwear staple pieces including suiting, signature jumpsuits, tailored trousers, outerwear and slipdresses. The color palette includes off white, taupe, light heather gray, rose tan and pinks.

The Spring 2020 Classics collection will launch this Thursday at Alice + Olivia stores, select department stores, and the brand's website. Price points for Classica range from 95 dollars to 1895 dollars.

Alice + Olivia originally began with creative director Stacey Bendet producing novelty pants. The evolution of the brand continued when customers began demanding tops to go with the pants. Bendet eventually added dresses and evening wear.

With customers demanding more options for work and day-to-night options, Classics became the answer for those women. With the brand currently valued at 170 million dollars, the growth of this category will help them increase revenue and profits.

photo: aliceandolivia.com