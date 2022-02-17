Allbirds launches resale with Trove

Lifestyle brand Allbirds, Inc. has launched Allbirds ReRun, a new resale platform, in partnership with Trove, a recommerce company. ReRun is part of Allbirds’ holistic commitment to sustainability and will initially offer customers at three stores the option of trading in their preloved Allbirds shoes for 20 dollars in store credit. Following the launch in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City, the brand plans to expand the program to additional retail locations nationally.

“Since its founding, Allbirds has been a global leader in end-to-end sustainability that is raising the bar for the entire retail industry,” said Andy Ruben, CEO of Trove, in a statement. “The company has set a goal of doubling the lifetime of its footwear products and we could not be prouder to partner with Allbirds to power ReRun as the company moves another step forward toward fully circular operations.”

The new recommerce program ties closely to Allbirds’ Flight Plan, a series of sustainability commitments that include reducing the brand’s per-product carbon footprint by half by the end of 2025 and cutting it to near zero by the end of 2030. Through its partnership with Trove, Allbirds will prolong the life of its products, which is a key component of Allbirds’ sustainability strategy. Allbirds is already a 100 percent carbon-neutral business using third-party verified carbon offsets.

“To create a more sustainable fashion economy, it’s crucial that we take a holistic approach,” said Hana Kajimura, head of sustainability at Allbirds, in a statement. “By launching our trade-in program, ReRun, we will enable our customers to play an integral role in extending the life of our shoes. We always seek partners who share our commitment to sustainability, and we’re thrilled to work with Trove on our first recommerce initiative.”

Through its new ReRun platform, Allbirds will sell slightly imperfect and gently used shoes at reduced price points, starting at 59 dollars. ReRun will initially exclusively be available in the United States.