Allbirds launches sneakers with Olivia Rubin

B Corp footwear brand Allbirds has launched a capsule collection with London-based fashion designer Olivia Rubin, known for her use of colour.

For the sneaker collaboration, Rubin has injected her signature pastel aesthetic into Allbirds’ Riser silhouette taking inspiration from the pastel hues of Notting Hill’s townhouses. The new Riser features natural materials, including an upper made from organic cotton and ZQ-certified merino wool.

The design also includes a pink Tencel Lyocell ripstop tongue, derived from low-carbon eucalyptus tree fibre, a natural rubber sole with a rainbow camouflage pattern, and a SweetFoam midsole, which is made with carbon-negative, sugarcane-derived green EVA.

Commenting on the collaboration, Olivia Rubin, said in a statement: "I’m beyond thrilled to be working on my first ever worldwide sneaker collaboration with Allbirds; a brand who I admire for both their sustainability values and their slick design vision.

“It has been a dream to create a unisex sneaker in my signature pastel colours all made with natural fabrics. I cannot wait to wear them and see them enjoyed by customers all over the globe.”

Spencer Wyatt, director of concepts and surface design at Allbirds, added: "Olivia brought so much energy to Allbirds and we’ve really enjoyed pushing her ideas. What I love about this shoe is that it has a 360-degree style, where you just keep turning it and something else is happening.

"The Riser provided us with the perfect white canvas because of the multi-textured materials and components. It allowed us to apply Olivia’s colour palette in a way that recreates her aesthetic."

The unisex Allbirds x Olivia Rubin Riser sneaker is available now for 135 pounds in both women’s and men’s sizing, online at Allbirds and in select stores.

The collaboration follows the brand's announcement at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen for its M0.0NSHOT sneaker, billed as the world’s first net zero carbon shoe.

