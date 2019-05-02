Allbirds moves away from sneakers with new launch

Sustainable footwear brand Allbirds now offers more than just sneakers. The label backed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio is launching The Tree Breezer, its take on the old school ballet pump.

The new shoe style is an answer to recurrent requests from female customers for a more feminine silhouette. “I would love a flat or something I could wear out with my girlfriends or with a dress”, said Jenna, a customer from Washington DC, quoted by Allbirds in a press release. Another customer, Laura from Ohio, expressed a similar desire: “I get disappointed when I have to go to work on Monday and put my Allbirds away again until the weekend”.

“One of the biggest advantages of being a direct-to-consumer business is our ability to build strong relationships with our customers” said Julie Channing, VP of Marketing at Allbirds, in the statement. “Their feedback is deeply integrated into our design process, and we’re always working to create products that respond to their needs”.

With the upper made from FSC-certified lyocell and soles from sugarcane-derived SweetFoam, the Tree Breezer is defined by Allbirds as “casual without getting too serious”. The shoe comes in one core colorway, navy blue, and three limited-edition colors: grey, turquoise and pink. It retails for 95 pounds (124 US dollars) on Allbirds’ website and physical stores.

Picture: courtesy of Allbirds